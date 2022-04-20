  1. TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu birthday celebrations across Andhra Pradesh.
  2. CII Centre for Digital Transformation is launching ‘Digital Raksha Kavach’ (cyber security) training for MSMEs as part of its endeavour to make the industries catch up with the digital trend.
  3. BJP State president Somu Veerraju to participate in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav events in NTR and Eluru districts.
  4. Congress State conference to chalk out an action plan for the protection of the rights of the SC, ST, BC, and other minority communities
  5. Ayushman Bharat health mela at Nagari. Tourism minister R.K. Roja to speak as the chief guest. 
  6. CITU, AIDWA and DYFI meeting to oppose the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in Visakhapatnam. MLC I. Venkateswarlu to participate.