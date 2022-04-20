Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for the day
- TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu birthday celebrations across Andhra Pradesh.
- CII Centre for Digital Transformation is launching ‘Digital Raksha Kavach’ (cyber security) training for MSMEs as part of its endeavour to make the industries catch up with the digital trend.
- BJP State president Somu Veerraju to participate in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav events in NTR and Eluru districts.
- Congress State conference to chalk out an action plan for the protection of the rights of the SC, ST, BC, and other minority communities
- Ayushman Bharat health mela at Nagari. Tourism minister R.K. Roja to speak as the chief guest.
- CITU, AIDWA and DYFI meeting to oppose the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in Visakhapatnam. MLC I. Venkateswarlu to participate.
