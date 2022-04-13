Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for the day

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on April 13, 2022

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy having a word with Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan during swearing in ceremony of newly inducted ministers on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Here are the top news developments to watch out for today:

1) Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is holding a review meeting on the education sector

2) Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will be visiting the Rythu Bharosa Kendra at Vanukuru in Krishna district and interacting with the farmers there

3) BSNL CMD P.K. Purwar to address employees’ of the telecom PSU in the opening session of BSNL executives’ association national conference in Visakhapatnam

4) Dharmana Prasada Rao, Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao and R.K. Roja taking charge as Ministers for revenue, roads and buildings and tourism and culture respectively

5) Prof. MLS Deva Kumar from JNTU-Anantapur assumes charge as Secretary and CEO of Board for Community Development through Education which was established recently by the government to foster community development among students