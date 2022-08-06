Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on August 6, Saturday

VIJAYAWADA:

1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to leave for Delhi to participate in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on August 7.

2. The COVID test positivity rate slightly came down in the State last week. Krishna district registered a positivity rate of 20%, the highest among the districts

3. Tiger movement creates a scare in Dattirajeru mandal of the Vizianagaram district. DFO Venkatesh has cautioned people against moving out during the night time.

4. A report on the forecast of heavy rains across the State is expected in the next 48 hours.