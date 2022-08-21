Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today
Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on August 21, 2022
- Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur will be addressing a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on the occasion of the completion of its State-wide Yuva Sangharshana Yatra in Vijayawada.
- Sree Vidyaniketan Engineering College celebrating Graduation Day, NITI Aayog member and Jawaharlal Nehru University chancellor V.K. Saraswat is participating as the chief guest, Mohan Babu University founder M. Mohan Babu to preside.
- Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan to receive representations from the public of five Rayalaseema districts as part of ‘Jana Sena Jana Vani’ program in Tirupati.
- Teachers’ protest seeking the repeal of Contributory Pension Scheme and GO 117 and withdrawal of the school restructuring program enters the fifth day.
