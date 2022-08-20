Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on August 20, 2022

Andhra Pradesh Bureau
August 20, 2022 11:04 IST

Justice N.V. Ramana, Chief Justice of India. File. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana is going to be conferred honorary doctorate by Acharya Nagarjuna University at its annual convocation.

2. Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana will inaugurated a civil courts complex in Vijayawada built at a cost of nearly ₹100 crore.

3. Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan taking out Koulu Rythu Bharosa Yatra in Kadapa district to highlight the woes of tenant farmers.

4. Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to visit some educational institutions in the State to observe the implementation of the Right to Education Act and facilities in schools and colleges.

5. Follow-up expected on an explosion at a sugar refinery at Kakinada in which two workers died and nine others were injured, some of them seriously.

Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.

