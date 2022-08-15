Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on August 15, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy hoisted the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations at the IGMC stadium in Vijayawada.

2. Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra to lead the Independence day celebrations at the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

3. Vamsadhara river in Srikakulam district is in spate due to heavy inflows from its catchment areas in Odisha. Around 73,000 cusecs of water is being released from the Gotta barrage. Officials sounded an alert due to the likelihood of heavy inflows continuing for a couple of days.

4. A report on heavy inflow of 3.80 lakh cusecs of water into the Srisailam dam.

5. State government issued orders releasing 175 life convicts on the occasion of Independence Day. Prisoners undergoing imprisonment in various jails across Andhra Pradesh will be freed.

6. Independence Day celebrations at the Eastern Naval Command headquarters in Visakhapatnam.