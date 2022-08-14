Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today 

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on August 14, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

VIJAYAWADA:

1. The Army is launching a fortnight-long recruitment rally for enrolling Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme in Visakhapatnam today. More than 50,000 youth from 13 districts are expected to take part in the selection process.

2. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Freedom Fighters’ Building in Vijayawada.

3. BJP State president Somu Veerraju and MPs Y.S. Chowdary and C.M. Ramesh will address a public meeting being organised as part of the Yuva Morcha’s campaign against the government’s alleged failures

4. Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Development Authority is going to confer noted dancer Sonal Mansingh with ‘Naada Vidya Bharathi’ title and felicitate her. Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command, is the chief guest at the event.

5. The Association of State Road Transport Unions, New Delhi, to organise ‘freedom fighter expo’ at the Maddilapalem depot in Visakhapatnam. The expo will be open to the public from August 15 to 20.