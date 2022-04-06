Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on April 6, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during their meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Here are the news developments to watch out for in Andhra Pradesh today:

1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to meet Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari on the second day of his Delhi visit.

2. Police tightened security along the coast in Andhra Pradesh in the wake of the crisis in Sri Lanka. Intelligence officials sounded alert and patrolling has been intensified off the sea coast to prevent intrusions.

3. BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari to participate as the chief guest in the party’s formation day event in Vijayawada.

4. Members of AP Private Engineering Colleges’ Managements’ Association to flag key issues in an interactive session with the Chairman of AP State Council of Higher Education K. Hemachandra Reddy.

5. BJP State president Somu Veerraju to participate in party’s Foundation Day celebrations.

6. Byju’s Akash is opening a branch in Tirupati.

