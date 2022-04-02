  • Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in Ugadi celebrations at Goshala, near his camp office.
  • Thousands of devotees from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh converge at the Srisailam Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple for Ugadi festivities in Srisailam town of Kurnool district.
  • Members of the A.P. chapter of the Indian Medical Association are holding a meeting to condemn the death by suicide of Archana Sharma, a gynaecologist in Rajasthan, after facing murder charges over the death of a pregnant woman.
  • Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao will flag off “Thalli Bidda” express vehicles, a dedicated transportation facility for new mothers who deliver at government hospitals, at Beach Road in Visakhapatnam.
  • A.P. Government to present Mahonnata Seva and Uthama Seva Awards to 15 Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers in the State.