Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on July 20, 2022

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu during Rythu Poru , a farmers’ meet, in Machilipatnam in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. File photo | Photo Credit: V. Raju

VIJAYAWADA

1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay the foundation for Ramayapatnam port in Prakasam district

2. The National Green Tribunal ordered the Chief Secretary and the State Pollution Control Board to take action against large-scale illegal sand mining and aquaculture in three mandals of East Godavari district

3. A curtain-raiser on Telugu Desam Party’s Rythu Poru, a farmers’ meet at Manubolu in Nellore district on July 21

4. BJP padayatra in Anantapur city as part of Jana Jagruthi Yatra to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi governmen’s in eight years