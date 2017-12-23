Toothbrush head removed from 7-year-old’s mouth

Parents of a 7-year-old girl faced anxious moments for a few hours on Saturday in Bittarapadu village of Jiyyammavalasa mandal when the head of a toothbrush broke and got stuck in the child’s upper jaw causing severe bleeding.

According to information, the incident occurred while Vidya Prasanna was brushing her teeth in a playful mood and tripped on terrace floor of her house. When the parents failed to remove the broken piece of toothbrush with pliers, it got stuck. They rushed her to Parvathipuram Area Hospital where the duty doctor gave her sedative and removed it without surgery.