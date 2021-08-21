Too early to take a call on booster dose, say experts

A clearer picture will emerge by early next year, says AMC Principal

Medical experts in the city say it is too early to take a call on a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, even as the United States has decided to administer a booster shot to its citizens eight months after the second dose.

So far in India, only over 50 crore people have taken at least one dose, while in Viskhapatnam district, around 26 lakh were given at least one dose.

“To even begin considering a booster dose or a third dose, at least 80% of the entire population should be fully vaccinated,” Andhra Medical College Principal and District COVID-19 Special Officer Prof. P.V. Sudhakar said.

After 80% of the population is fully vaccinated and if the antibodies drop after eight months, a booster dose can be thought of, he said.

Right now, research is on to verify the prevalence of antibodies after two doses. There is not enough data or scientific evidence to suggest the need for a booster dose as of now, said senior doctors at KGH.

“Moreover, there is a false perception that the third dose could be a Moderna or Pfizer or any other vaccine such as Sputnik. The third dose or booster shot should be the same vaccine that was administered for the first and second dose, be it Covishield or Covaxin, as these were the only two vaccines available and being administered as of now,” pointed out Dr. Sudhakar.

According to him, a clearer picture will emerge probably by early next year when there will be enough scientific data to suggest if a booster dose will be required.

Monoclonal cocktail

Another factor highlighted by the doctors in treating COVID patients was the use of a monoclonal cocktail for developing antibodies.

The treatment for COVID-19 is evolving every passing day and clinical experiments using monoclonal cocktail on patients has shown good results, said Dr. Muhammad Adrish, associate professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care, Baylor College of Medicine, Texas, USA. He was speaking at the weekly webinar organised by Andhra Medical College.

The monoclonal cocktail is nothing but a combination of two drugs such as Casirivimab and Imdevimab, and it should be given in the initial days of COVID-19 to enhance the monoclonal antibodies, said Dr. Sudhakar.

COVID update

Meanwhile, the district recorded 97 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning, taking the total count to 1,54,681 cases. With no deaths being recorded, the death count stands at 1,068.

During the same period, 82 persons suffering from the virus tested negative, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,52,296. The active cases in the district now stand at 1,317.