Tonsuring incident: President asks A.P. to take action

President Ram Nath Kovind, in response to the petition filed by a 22-year-old from East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, Indugumilli Vara Prasad, has asked the State government to take necessary action.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan has asked Mr. Vara Prasad to further liaise in the matter directly with the Assistant Secretary, General Administration Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh.
It is learnt that the GAD has forwarded the communication received from Rashtrapati Bhavan to Rajahmundry Rural Police. The GAD officials, however, did not respond.
It may be recalled that Mr. Vara Prasad had written to the President seeking permission to join the Naxalite movement. He was upset that the system had failed to do him justice by not arresting the culprits who had allegedly tonsured his head at the police station on July 20. He allegedly faced humiliation following the incident.
Tweeting Prasad’s letter and the acknowledgement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed fears that youth were getting disillusioned by the undemocratic deeds of the ruling YSR Congress Party men.
Meanwhile, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy has sanctioned ₹50,000 ex gratia to Mr. Prasad.
Mr. Muralidhar said that the ex-gratia amount has been granted to the victim in the Sitanagaram case. Any further assistance from the government was yet to be decided as per the Victim's Compensation guidelines.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath