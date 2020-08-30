Tonsuring incident: Dalit organisations and Left parties demand arrest of Nutan Naidu

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 August 2020 23:47 IST

The CPI(M) alleged that Big Boss fame (Telugu) Nutan Naidu is behind the Dalit youth tonsuring incident and demanded his immediate arrest. They also said that Nutan Naidu should be ashamed of calling himself a Jana Sena Party(JSP) supporter.

Staging a protest near the Ambedkar statue at Dabagardens, party city secretary B Gangadhar and district secretary K. Lokanadham alleged that not booking Nutan Naidu in the case indicating that the government was trying to divert the case and shield the accused.

The CPI(M) leaders also appealed to the government to provide a house and a government job to the victim. The government should also ensure that such incidents did not recur in the State, they said.

Meanwhile, various Dalit organisations also staged protests demanding immediate arrest of Nutan Naidu.