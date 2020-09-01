Tonsuring case: YSRCP trains guns on Naidu

YSRCP leaders performing ‘palabhishekam’ to the statue of B.R. Ambedkar in Guntur on Monday.

GUNTUR

01 September 2020 00:06 IST

‘TDP chief is shedding crocodile tears for Dalits’

The YSRCP leaders on Monday took pot shots at TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who accused the government of having failed in protection of the Dalits in State, by organising symbolic protests across the State.

The tonsuring of a Dalit youth in Visakhapatnam has triggered a war of words between the ruling YSRCP and the TDP, the main Opposition party.

As part of the symbolic protests, the YSRCP cadres led by their leaders including some Ministers performed ‘palabhishekams’ to many statues of B.R Ambedkar across the State. They also placed memorandums at the feet of the statues at several places.

In Guntur, YSRCP leaders Meruga Nagarjuna, Lella Appireddy and others staged a protest at the B.R. Ambedkar statue at Lodge Centre.

Taking strong exception to the allegations levelled by Mr. Naidu that the YSRCP government has failed to take actions in the cases involving alleged atrocities against Dalits, the YSRCP leaders claimed that such cases were among the highest ever reported in the State during the TDP tenure.

“Mr. Naidu has no moral right to speak about the welfare of Dalit communities. It was him who made fun of ST community stating that they were not intelligent. The SCs and STs hate him for his anti-Dalit demeanour,” alleged Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Srivani.

‘₹13,000 cr. spent on Dalit welfare’

“The YSRCP government has spent ₹13,000 crore on the welfare schemes meant for SCs and STs in just 14 months after assuming the office,” she said. Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha accused Mr. Naidu of neglecting the Dalit community during his term. “The TDP chief is now shedding crocodile tears for Dalits. he must not forget that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given five portfolios in his Cabinet to Dalits,” she said.

‘Action taken immediately’

Meanwhile, Minister for Tourism M. Srinivasa Rao took part in a protest in Visakhapatnam. “The YSRCP government has taken immediate action in the case of tonsuring of the Dalit youth and arrested the people allegedly involved in the case. The BCs, SCs, STs and minorities have got prominent representation in the the YSRCP government,” he said.

YSRCP MLA V. M. Nagarjuna accused Mr. Naidu of taking many anti-Dalit initiatives. “Mr. Naidu pocketed the SC,ST Sub-plan funds during his tenure. Now, he is creating hurdles for distribution of house pattas to the poor and the implementation of English medium at government schools by filing petitions in court,” he said.

MLA K Anil Kumar said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has always stood for Dalit cause. and has been striving for the uplift of the communities. The TDP suppressed many atrocity cases against Dalits by not taking action.