Tonsuring case: YSRCP, oppn. parties resort to verbal duel

Ruling party denies links with Nutan Naidu; Dalit bodies seek justice for victims

The tonsuring of a Dalit youth allegedly by the family members of ‘Big Boss’ (Telugu) fame Nutan Naidu in Visakhapatnam triggered a war of words between the leaders of the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP and the CPI(M), as the Dalit organisations sought justice for the victim.

Arrest Nutan Naidu: CPI(M)

Alleging that Mr. Nutan Naidu was behind the tonsuring case, the CPI (M) leaders staged a demonstration near the Ambedkar statue at Dabagardens here on Sunday and demanded that Mr. Nutan Naidu be arrested immediately. Several Dalit organisations also organised similar protests.

Accusing the government of shielding the ‘main accused’, CPI(M) leaders B. Gangadhar and K. Lokanadham sought to know why Mr. Nutan Naidu was not booked yet.

The party leaders also appealed to the government to provide a house and a government job to the victim, K. Srikanth.

Minister gives ₹50,000 to victim

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister M. Srinivas Rao, along with Pendurthi MLA Adeep Raj, visited the house of Mr. Srikanth on Sunday and gave him a financial assistance of ₹50,000.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao promised that he would try to provide Mr. Srikanth a compensation of ₹1 lakh from the government and a job.

After the incident, the TDP alleged that Mr. Nutan Naidu had an affiliation with the YSRCP and that was why the government was protecting him.

In response, the Minister alleged that the TDP was politicising the issue. “Action was taken against the culprits within 24 hours. TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu was showing fake love towards the Dalits,” he said.

Alleging that the Dalits had suffered during the TDP rule, Mr. Srinivasa Rao mentioned the incident where a Dalit woman was beaten and stripped at Jerripothulapalem near Pendurthi and the TDP leaders were allegedly involved in the case.

MLA also defended the government by refuting the claims that Mr. Nutan Naidu had links with the YSRCP.

“People are well aware that Mr. Nutan Naidu is a supporter of Jana Sena Party (JSP) and fan of party president Pawan Kalyan. Mr. Nutan Naidu will be arrested if the police find his involvement in the case,” said Mr. Adeep Raj.

Dig at Pawan

“Instead of extending support to the victim, the TDP and JSP leaders are utilising the issue for political gain, he told the media here.

Taking a dig at Mr. Pawan Kalyan, the YSRCP MLA said, “The Jan Sena Party president is usually vocal about seeking action in such cases. Why is he silent now?” he asked.