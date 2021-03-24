Tomb of Timmarasu to be renovated

Penukonda Sub-Collector T. Nishanthi has taken up the renovation of the tomb of Timmarasu, that had been in a dilapidated state, in collaboration with an NGO Samatha.

The organisation has promised to get a boundary wall constructed around the tomb, which has been dug up and covered with bushes around it, so that outsiders do not enter the place. The restoration works would also be taken up later, the Sub-Collector said.

Tiimmarusu, born in 1451, was the Prime Minister in the Kingdom of Krishnadevaraya from 1524 to 1529. He was falsely blamed for the death of the son of Krishnadevaraya and was ordered to be punished by blinding. Timmarasu spent the rest of his life in Tirupati after being released from captivity. Successors of Krishnadevaraya built the tomb for Timmarasu after his death in 1534.