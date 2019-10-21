Tomatoes turn sweet as Andhra Pradesh government steps in to help Pattikonda farmers

Providing the much-needed relief to the farmers at Pattikonda in Kurnool district, the price of tomato has increased to ₹20 a kg from a low of ₹4, thanks to the market intervention by the government.

‘First of its kind’

Purchase of the produce directly from the farmers and transporting it to the metros, and booking cases against the commission agents who try to blackmail the farmers is the new market intervention strategy the government has adopted to ensure that the farmers get remunerative price for their produce. Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu told The Hindu that the strategy of the government was the first of its kind in the country. The government earmarked ₹3,000 crore exclusively for stabilising the prices of agricultural produce to ensure remunerative price for the farmers.

“The tomato stock purchased at Pattikonda has been transported to Chennai and Bengaluru, and sold at a remunerative price,” Mr. Kanna Babu said. “Following instructions from the Chief Minister, the production and prices of every agricultural crop is being reviewed three times in a month. ‘Market intelligence’ has also being increased,” the Minister said.

In a “paradigm shift,” the government, through the Marketing Department, would directly participate in the auctions to push up the prices of the agriculture produce, said Marketing Commissioner P.S. Pradyumna.

“Usually, the commission agents gang-up, and the farmers, who are vulnerable, give in. But the farmers need not give up if the government itself buys the produce from them,” he said.

At Pattikonda, the agents refused to buy tomato from the farmers in the market yard because they could not take any commission. But when the government started buying the produce, the agents joined and the price went up. “From ₹4 a kg, the price has gone up to ₹20 a kg,” Mr. Pradyumna explained. The cheating cases filed against a few agents also had an impact, he observed.