Tomatoes being sold at ₹50 per kg in rythu bazaars: Minister

July 13, 2023 05:20 am | Updated 05:20 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The minister said 600 tonnes of tomatoes had been procured from farmers and sales worth ₹6 crore had been done in the State.  | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Minister of Agriculture & Cooperation, Marketing and Food Processing Kakani Govardhan Reddy said tomatoes are being sold at a subsidised rate in Rythu Bazars keeping in the welfare of consumers.

Launching the distribution programme of tomatoes at ₹50 per kg in Krishna Lanka Rythu Bazar in Vijayawada on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said the decision of providing tomatoes at a subsidised rate was taken in view of the fall in its production leading to an increase in prices in the open market.

He said 600 tonnes of tomatoes had been procured from farmers and sales worth ₹6 crore had been done in the State. 

He said that tomatoes were being sold on subsidy in 103 rythu bazaars across the State and added that the sale of tomatoes on subsidy would continue till the prices were brought under control in the open market.

