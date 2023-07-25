Tomatoes being sold at ₹50 a kg at Srikakulam Rythu Bazaar

July 25, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar on Tuesday said that sufficient quantity of tomatoes were made available at the Rythu Bazaar while hoping that its prices would come down to normal level with the market intervention taken up by the government.

He formally launched sale of tomatoes at ₹50 a kg in the market.

He said that 5,000 tonnes of tomatoes were brought from Madanapalli of Chittoor district to stabilise the rates in the open market. He said that the district administration had placed additional orders to ensure smooth supply of tomatoes to consumers. He promised to improve infrastructure in the Rythu Bazaar.

