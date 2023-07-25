HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tomatoes being sold at ₹50 a kg at Srikakulam Rythu Bazaar

July 25, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar on Tuesday said that sufficient quantity of tomatoes were made available at the Rythu Bazaar while hoping that its prices would come down to normal level with the market intervention taken up by the government.

He formally launched sale of tomatoes at ₹50 a kg in the market.

He said that 5,000 tonnes of tomatoes were brought from Madanapalli of Chittoor district to stabilise the rates in the open market. He said that the district administration had placed additional orders to ensure smooth supply of tomatoes to consumers. He promised to improve infrastructure in the Rythu Bazaar.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / fruit and vegetable

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.