After onions, tomato gets dearer

For the first time in the history of Madanapalle tomato market in Chittoor district, considered Asia’s largest, the tomato prices skyrocketed in the the last three days, posting a phenomenal jump from ₹22 a kg last week to ₹48 a kg for the first grade variety on Sunday. The second grade stood at ₹28 a kg as against ₹13 last week. On an average, the daily arrival of stocks is reported at 300 to 360 tonnes.

Coming to the retail and vegetable markets, the tomato prices have come to unnerve the consumers, selling at ₹60 a kg for the first variety, ₹25 for the second grade and ₹20 for the “scrap variety”. Consumers, who are already burdened with onions selling at ₹60 a kg, are a worried lot with the sudden increase in tomato prices.

Advantage farmers

Former chairman of Madanapalle agriculture market and expert in tomato trading, Ratakonda Gurappa Naidu told The Hindu that for the first time, farmers of Madanapalle division were reaping the benefits from their fields in September.

“The tomato belt from Madanapalle towards Palamaner and Punganur, Royalpadu and Kandlamadugu received scanty rainfall this season. This has proved to be a boon to farmers. The other regions of the division like Vayalpadu, Piler and Bhakarapeta received heavy rain, damaging standing crops, which in turn resulted in slump in arrivals at the market. The farmers in a radius of 20 km from Madanapalle are a happy lot with sudden spurt in prices,” Mr. Naidu said.

The traders at Madanapalle observed that the first variety of tomato could find good takers in cities of Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad owing to poor production elsewhere in Karnataka, Telangana and other southern States, coupled with copious rains there.

Consumption

It is observed that generally, the consumption of tomato in households would plummet from September onwards.

However, the dry weather which still continues has become an advantage to farmers. With the start of Purattasi month, the consumption vegetables has touched its peak in Tamil Nadu and parts of Karnataka, and this is becoming a plus point to tomato growers.

Subramanyam, a farmer at Punganur, said the present boom might continue till October-end. “The present climatic conditions are good enough to reap rich harvest for the next few weeks. The prospect of future crops from January next year would naturally depend on the groundwater table,” he said.