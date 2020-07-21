Tomato turns dearer

Tomato, which brings much-needed cheer among food lovers, is now out of reach for the commoners. The tomato price began soaring as the local produce from markets like Madanapalle has come down. While the tomato price at rythu bazars was around ₹50 a kg during the last week, it was sold at not less than ₹75 in the retail market.

According to information, at rythu bazars in the city, the tomatoes were sold at ₹43 per kg on Tuesday while in the retail market, the price ranges between ₹75 and ₹80 a kg. The rise in tomato price is due to the decrease in the supply. Tomatoes are being supplied to Vijayawada from Karnataka for the last few weeks and the markets have seen a decrease in the supply.

The prices have begun skyrocketing from mid June and peaked on last Saturday and Sunday, which witnessed ₹50 a kg at rythu bazars. Interestingly, the tomato prices were stable during the lockdown period and in summer, the prices have increased steadily thereafter. The tomatoes were available for less than ₹20 a kg then.

“Owing to shortage of the tomatoes, we are sourcing the supply from Kolar in Karnataka. The supply from the Madanapalle market in Chittoor has stopped. We are now getting the tomatoes from Kolar. About 50 to 60 quintals of tomatoes arrive at Patamata Rythu Bazar from Kolar,” says S. Karunakar, Estate Officer at Patamata Rythu Bazar.

The escalating prices are due to less arrival of stocks in the markets. On an average, the PWD Rythu Bazar, which is the biggest bazar in the city, gets 400-600 trays each containing 25 kg everyday. The other rythu bazaars also get supplies from Kolar.

The situation is likely to remain the same for a few more days. Same prices may continue for some more days until the supply is increased, feel vendors.

The supplies from Anantapur are expected in a week or so. The prices will come down to ₹20 to ₹25 in that case. Meanwhile, Madanapalle market will also open, which is expected to bring down the prices further, opines the EO.

Transportation cost

The transportation cost of each tray from Kolar will be around ₹125, while it would be around just ₹10 in the local market. So, the supplies from Madanapalle and Anantapur will bring down the prices, he explains.