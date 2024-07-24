ADVERTISEMENT

Tomato processing unit worth ₹8.42 crore to be set up in Kuppam

Published - July 24, 2024 08:19 pm IST - KUPPAM

The proposed unit would be entrusted to the Farmers’ Cooperative Society of the region, says Chittoor District Collector

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Collector Sumit Kumar interacting with farmers about the proposed tomato processing unit at Cheldiganipalle village near Kuppam in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar, on Wednesday, announced that the State government is currently working on establishing a tomato processing unit in Kuppam.

This announcement assumes significance in the backdrop of the promises made by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, during his recent visit to the Kuppam Assembly constituency.

Mr. Kumar conducted inspections at Cheldiganipalle village of Ramakuppam mandal along with Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) project director Vikas Marmat. He said that the proposed tomato processing unit would be entrusted to the Farmers’ Cooperative Society of the region. After evaluating the site, the officials held discussions with progressive farmers regarding the processing unit.

The Collector announced that the government would provide 100% financial assistance to build the processing unit, amounting to ₹8.42 crore. The president of the Farmers’ Cooperative Society and the board of directors were urged to manage the unit with dedication, ensuring that all farmers benefit from it.

Mr. Kumar mentioned that if the Society’s members participate in the construction, the facility can be completed faster and with higher quality. Engineers from KADA and two members from other departments would oversee the quality, he added.

The primary processing unit approved by the Society was also examined during this visit. District Horticulture Officer D. Madhusudhan Reddy was also present.

