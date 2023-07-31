ADVERTISEMENT

Tomato prices hover around ₹250 a kg in Rayalaseema

July 31, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

Vegetable market in Madanapalle on Monday received a stock of 321 tonnes of tomatoes, with the first grade priced at ₹220 per kg and the second grade at ₹184

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

In the Angallu private market near Madanapalle, the tomato price touched an all-time high at ₹240 a kg for the first grade | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Silence gripped vegetable markets all over Rayalaseema, with the price of third-grade tomato touching ₹250 per kg at many places on Monday.

In the vegetable markets in Chittoor and Annamayya districts, there were no takers for the pricey vegetable. The vendors also restricted themselves from buying additional boxes before disposing of the older stocks. Meanwhile, small retailers have stopped selling tomatoes, fearing losses.

The Madanapalle vegetable market on Monday received a stock of 321 tonnes of tomatoes, with the first grade priced at ₹220 per kg and the second grade at ₹184.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Angallu private market near Madanapalle, the tomato price touched an all-time high at ₹240 a kg for the first grade, which in turn is said to command ₹350 to ₹400 a kg at supermarkets in metropolitan cities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US