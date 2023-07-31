HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tomato prices hover around ₹250 a kg in Rayalaseema

Vegetable market in Madanapalle on Monday received a stock of 321 tonnes of tomatoes, with the first grade priced at ₹220 per kg and the second grade at ₹184

July 31, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
In the Angallu private market near Madanapalle, the tomato price touched an all-time high at ₹240 a kg for the first grade

In the Angallu private market near Madanapalle, the tomato price touched an all-time high at ₹240 a kg for the first grade | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Silence gripped vegetable markets all over Rayalaseema, with the price of third-grade tomato touching ₹250 per kg at many places on Monday.

In the vegetable markets in Chittoor and Annamayya districts, there were no takers for the pricey vegetable. The vendors also restricted themselves from buying additional boxes before disposing of the older stocks. Meanwhile, small retailers have stopped selling tomatoes, fearing losses.

The Madanapalle vegetable market on Monday received a stock of 321 tonnes of tomatoes, with the first grade priced at ₹220 per kg and the second grade at ₹184.

In the Angallu private market near Madanapalle, the tomato price touched an all-time high at ₹240 a kg for the first grade, which in turn is said to command ₹350 to ₹400 a kg at supermarkets in metropolitan cities.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / fruit and vegetable / Agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.