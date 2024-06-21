GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tomato being sold on ‘no-profit’ basis in rythu bazaars: NTR Collector

Published - June 21, 2024 07:33 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

In view of rising tomato prices, the Marketing Department has procured the vegetable in bulk from Chittoor and making them available without seeking any profit at rythu bazaars in Vijayawada for the benefit of the public, District Collector S. Dilli Rao said.

At a meeting in the Collectorate in Vijayawada on June 20 (Thursday), he discussed with other officials the issue of rising cost of vegetables. Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar was also present.

Harvest has been considerably low this year owing to extreme temperatures, Marketing Department officials told the Collector, adding that the situation crops up every year.

To overcome this, the Marketing Department has made available revolving funds for every district. With this fund, through market intervention, vegetables are purchased at places where they are available at low prices and are supplied to consumers on ‘no-loss-no-profit’ basis through rythu bazaars.

In Chittoor markets, the cost of one kg tomato is ₹88, up from ₹60, the officials told the Collector, adding that they would continue to make the vegetable available at rythu bazaars till the prices stabilise. The Collector also enquired about prices of other vegetables.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

