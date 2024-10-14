Tollywood singers and performers dazzle at Vizianagaram Utsav, drawing huge crowds and receiving praise from officials

A musical concert organised at Ayodhya Maidan, which is the main venue for Vizianagaram utsav, enthralled audience on Sunday late night, thanks to arrival of top singers from Tollywood. Indian Idol orchestra of Pavansai’s team and kolkata group’s dance performance were the highlights of the first day of Utsavam.

The singers Sahiti Chaganti, Arjun Kaundinya, Sai Charan, Damini, Mrudula and others singers sang popular songs of recent Telugu movies. Jabardasth fame artistes Hyper Adi, Dora Babu, Raising Raju, Muralidhar, Ganapathi, Allari Arjun, Sarada Sattipandu and others performed comic skits regaling the audience.

Normally, the public representatives and officials, who were busy with their administrative works, watched the programmes as they were organised during night-time. Other events including classical dance and music programmes held at Ananda Gajapathi Auditorium and folk dance programmes held at Lions Club community hall drew huge crowds. The flower show and SARAS Dwcra exhibition held at MANSAS grounds witnessed heavy rush of tourists.

District Collector B.R. Amebedkar expressed happiness over the success of the Utsavam on the first day.

Sirimanotsavam on October 15

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram SP Vakul Jindal has reviewed security arrangements for Sirimanotsavam to be celebrated on Tuesday. On behalf of presiding deity Sri Pydimamba, chief priest of the temple Bantupalli Venkata Rao will bless the devotees from the top of the Sirimanu, a long trunk of a tamarind tree which was selected by the temple authorities as sirimanu for this year’s celestial event. Over 2.5 lakh devotees are expected to participate in the festival.

