Tollywood biggies to meet Jagan today

‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi and otherTollywood representatives are scheduled to meet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday as part of their joint efforts to sort out some tricky issues, mainly cinema ticket prices, that are plaguing the Telugu film industry.Addressing mediapersons after meeting the Chief Minister on Wednesday, Minister for Transport, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Perni Venkataramaiah said the ticket rates had not yet been finalised. However, it would be on the agenda.

The number of participants in Thursday’s deliberations was going to be restricted owing to the COVID scourge though quite a big number of the stakeholders in Tollywood sought an audience with the Chief Minister to put across their views personally.It may be noted that by seeking to fix the cinema ticket rates and taking certain other measures related to statutory licensing of the theatres etc., the State government had kicked up a major controversy which culminated in the filing of writ petitions in High Court.