Toll rises to 1,014 in south coastal Andhra

NELLORE/ONGOLE

14 October 2020 00:56 IST

Four deaths reported in Prakasam

The toll due to coronavirus marginally increased to 1,014 in south coastal Andhra Pradesh with six more patients succumbing to the pandemic in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts in the last 24 hours.

The toll rose to 540 in Prakasam district, where four patients died of the viral disease during the period while in Nellore district, the toll went up to 474 as two more patients died of the virus, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Tuesday night.

After several days, the gap between fresh admissions and the number of recoveries narrowed down in the two districts to 22 during the period. As many as 670 persons contracted the dreaded disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number cumulative confirmed cases in the two districts to 1.13 lakh so far.

The total number of positive cases went up to 55,100 in Prakasam district as 442 persons got infected in the last 24 hours. In SPSR Nellore district, 228 patients contracted the infection taking the total number of positive cases to 58,638.

Meanwhile, 692 patients, including 431 in Prakasam district, returned home getting cured of the disease. With this, the number of active cases came down to 2,865 in Nellore district and 3,752 in Prakasam district. So far, 1,06 lakh patients in the two districts, including 55,773 in SPSR Nellore district, have recovered from the respiratory disease.