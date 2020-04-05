Toll mounts to three in State; positive cases go up to 252

The State has reported two more deaths, taking the tally to three, and 60 new positive COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours ending on Sunday. The tally has gone up to 252 positive cases, according to the 6 pm bulletin released by the State Control Room.

On the other hand, six patients were discharged after complete recovery.

One of the patients in Krishna district died undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospital on Friday after his samples were taken for tests, Collector A. Md. Imtiaz confirmed.

The deceased in his late 40s was a native of Machilipatnam and he was the only patient from the port town to contract the virus, according to officials. The person had no record of foreign travel nor was a Delhi returnee.In Anantapur, a 58-year-old man, a close contact of Mecca returnee, also died on Friday. Earlier, the first COVID-19 death was reported from Vijayawada in Krishna district.

More than 90% of the total cases are of either Delhi returnees who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting or their contacts.

Eleven of the patients are foreign returnees and six are the contacts of foreign returnees. Six persons with no travel history to the hotspots tested positive.

Kurnool district, which has a huge number of Delhi returnees, alone has more than 20% of the State’s COVID-19 cases with a total of 53 patients testing positive. Nearly 50 of them were reported during the past 24 hours.On the contrary, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts have not reported a single case so far.

Kurnool is followed by Nellore (34), Guntur (30), Krishna (28), Kadapa (23), Prakasam (23), Chittoor (17), Visakhapatnam (15), West Godavari (15), East Godavari (11) and Anantapur (3) in the number of cases until now.

The test results of hundreds of samples are awaited.

Minister for Kurnool

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas will visit Kurnool and Anantapur districts on Monday to review the situation with the officials. The Minister’s visit became essential in the wake of one death and six positive cases in Anantapur district and 53 positive cases in Kurnool district with close to 50 persons hailing only from Kurnool city.

He will arrive at Kurnool from Hyderabad at 10 a.m., visit the GGH and hold a review meeting with officials in Sunayana Auditorium, and later at 3 p.m. in Anantapur.