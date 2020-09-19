Toll mounts to 832 as eight die in Nellore, Prakasam

ONGOLE/NELLORE

19 September 2020 23:28 IST

Over 2,000 patients discharged in single day

Over 2,000 patients won the battle against coronavirus in south coastal Andhra pradesh, while the toll rose to 832 with eight more deaths in the region in the last 24 hours ending on Saturday morning.

With four patients each succumbing to the viral disease in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts the toll went up to 420 and 412 in the two districts respectively, according to a health bulletin released on Saturday night.

Continuing with the positive trend, the number of fresh admissions into hospitals was less by over 650 patients when compared to those getting cured of the disease during the period at a time when the hospitals were overburdened with symptomatic cases.

Advertising

Advertising

Case tally

The total number of positive cases inched closer to 90,000 in the two districts as 1,363 patients tested positive in the two districts for the disease during the period.

With 693 fresh cases, the cumulative confirmed cases went up to 48,849 in SPSR Nellore district. The positive cases count rose to 40,826 with 670 persons testing positive for the disease in Prakasam district. The number of fresh cases, which had been above 1,000 each day during the last week, came down to less than 700 per day during this week.

As many as 29,282 patients had been cured of the disease so far as 1,227 patients recovered from illness in Prakasam district in 24 hours. Another 804 patients got cured of the disease in SPSR Nellore district during the period, taking the total number of discharged patients to 44,099. With this the number of active cases dropped to 4,750 in SPSR Nellore district and 11,132 in Prakasam district.