Toll inching toward 200-mark in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 August 2020 23:37 IST

100 deaths were reported in August alone

Officials of the Health Department are on their toes as COVID-19 cases continue to witness a worrying spike in the district.

The district reported 985 new cases on Thursday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 28,487.

Advertising

Advertising

The death toll is also inching towards the 200-mark in the district, with six more persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of persons who have died due to COVID-19 in the district till date is 196. What is worrying officials is that as many as 105 persons have died due to COVID-19 in the last 20 days, as compared to 86 in July.

As of August 20, as many as 17,310 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the district, which suggest a daily average of 865 new cases being reported every day in the district.

According to a COVID-19 health bulletin released by the district administration, 685 persons have recovered from the virus on Thursday. With the new cases and discharges, the total number of active cases now stands at 5,135 while 23,196 people have been discharged.

Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V. Sudhakar said that there are 149 ‘very active’ clusters in the district and 74 active and 513 dormant clusters respectively. As many as 171 clusters have been de-notified by the Collector till date.