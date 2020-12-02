Toll inches up to 1,073 in south coastal A.P.

ONGOLE/NELLORE

02 December 2020 23:50 IST

Fresh cases come down below the 50-mark in region

The toll due to coronavirus inched up to 1,073 in south coastal Andhra Pradesh, as one more person succumbed to the virus in SPSR Nellore district in the last 24 hours.

Fresh cases fell below the 50-mark in Prakasam and SPSR Nellore districts during the period, while 58 patients were discharged, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Wednesday night.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of active cases came down to little over 1,000 in the region, as the containment strategy adopted by the health professionals paid dividends. The recovery rate stood at 98.67% as 1,22, 858 of the 1,24,512 patients were cured of the disease.

Awareness campaign

Launching a 15-day awareness campaign in coordination with the Education Department on Wednesday, Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer P. Ratnavalli said the incidence of coronavirus reached the peak in August/September when up to 3,000 fresh cases were registered each day.

The relentless fight against the disease, which started on March 23 when the first COVID-19 case was registered, would be continued with vigour as “the second wave of coronavirus is likely in the second week of January”.

There could be no room for complacency, she said, adding people should compulsorily wear face mask, maintain physical distancing from others and frequently wash their hands with disinfectants to keep the viral disease at bay. She said vaccine would be available by December end and initially it would be given to health professionals.