Toll inches closer to 2,000 as virus claims 8 lives in South Coastal A.P.

More than 2,100 people test positive in Prakasam and Nellore districts in a day

Relief for people from coronavirus seems to be far from the sight in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh as eight more patients succumbed to the virus and more than 2,100 people tested positive in 24 hours.

The active cases rose to 13,946 as 1,592 persons in Nellore district and another 522 persons in Prakasam district contracted the infection in 24 hours ending at 9 a.m. on Monday, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

With six deaths in Nellore district and two in Prakasam district, the toll in the region rose to 1,197. So far 612 patients in Prakasam and 585 others in Nellore have succumbed to the virus.

14 teachers, students test positive

Fourteen teachers and students of the Zilla Parishad school at Gowravaram, near Kavali, tested positive and the demand for cancellation or postponement of the SSC and intermediate examinations grew louder.

Meanwhile, patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome at the Gudur government hospital had a harrowing time owing to the alleged shortage of oxygen. In a desperate bid to save their lives, their relatives arranged oxygen concentrators from private suppliers.

The cumulative tally increased to 1,44,805 in the region. Those getting infected outnumbered those getting cured by over 1,600 during the period as a little more than 450 patients won the battle against the virus during the period.

Meanwhile, patients at the Government General Hospital in Ongole poured out their woes to Prakasam Collector Pola Bhaskar, who visited the hospital. The bed strength was being augmented to 1,500 by bringing under the GGH fold the adjacent Tribal Welfare building, the Collector said.

He warned of stern action against health professionals not reporting to duty as per the roster system at a time when the district was witnessing a rapid rise in the infection.

All those who had taken the first dose of vaccine would be given the second dose on a top, he said.