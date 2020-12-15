Toll goes up to 1,082 in south coastal A.P.

ONGOLE/NELLORE

15 December 2020 23:57 IST

One death, 22 new cases reported in Nellore

One more patient succumbed to COVID-19 in SPSR Nellore district taking the death toll marginally higher to 1,082 in south coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

With this, the toll edged up to 504 in SPSR Nellore district, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Tuesday night. The toll remained unchanged at 578 in Prakasam district.

The number of fresh cases fell below the 50-mark in the two districts, where the overall coronavirus cases count reached 1,25,227. With 75 patients getting cured of the disease during the period, the number of active cases declined to 866 in the region. The recovery rate improved further to 98.84% as 1,23,783 have so far recovered in the region.

Advertising

Advertising

Zero deaths were reported in Prakasam district in the last one week. The number of active cases dropped to 262 as the number of patients cured of the disease outnumbered fresh cases by six. The number of patients requiring hospitalization stood at about 120. As many as 14 patients were provided with oxygen/ventilator support in the district while other positive persons were given treatment at home.

The total number of positive cases rose to 63,397 in SPSR Nellore district with 22 persons testing positive for the disease. The caseload declined further to 604 with 37 patients recovering from the disease during the period. So far, 62,793 patients have won the battle against the viral disease in the district.