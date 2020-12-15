Toll goes up to 1,082 in south coastal A.P.

One more patient succumbed to COVID-19 in SPSR Nellore district taking the death toll marginally higher to 1,082 in south coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.
With this, the toll edged up to 504 in SPSR Nellore district, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Tuesday night. The toll remained unchanged at 578 in Prakasam district.
The number of fresh cases fell below the 50-mark in the two districts, where the overall coronavirus cases count reached 1,25,227. With 75 patients getting cured of the disease during the period, the number of active cases declined to 866 in the region. The recovery rate improved further to 98.84% as 1,23,783 have so far recovered in the region.
Zero deaths were reported in Prakasam district in the last one week. The number of active cases dropped to 262 as the number of patients cured of the disease outnumbered fresh cases by six. The number of patients requiring hospitalization stood at about 120. As many as 14 patients were provided with oxygen/ventilator support in the district while other positive persons were given treatment at home.
The total number of positive cases rose to 63,397 in SPSR Nellore district with 22 persons testing positive for the disease. The caseload declined further to 604 with 37 patients recovering from the disease during the period. So far, 62,793 patients have won the battle against the viral disease in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath