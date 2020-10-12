Toll crosses 1,000 in south coastal A.P.

Eight deaths reported in Prakasam

The toll due to coronavirus in south coastal Andhra Pradesh rose to 1,002 with eight more persons succumbing to the dreaded disease in Prakasam district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the toll rose to 531 in Prakasam district, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Sunday night. The toll remained unchanged at 471 in Nellore district, which reported zero deaths during the period.

Continuing with the positive trend, 526 more patients recovered when compared to fresh admissions in the two districts during the period. While 650 persons tested positive for the disease, 1,002 patients won the battle against the viral disease.

With 288 fresh cases, the cummulative confirmed cases increased to 58,244 in Nellore district. However, the number of active cases came down to 3,145 following discharge of 471 patients from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

In Prakasam district, the total number of positive cases jumped to 54,388 with 362 new cases during the period. As many as 531 patients fully recovered from the disease bring the number of active cases further down to 4,046.

So far, 1,04,910 patients had been discharged from hospitals in the two districts with Nellore district accounting for 55,099 recoveries and Prakasam district for 49,811 recovered persons.