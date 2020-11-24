Toll climbs to 494 in Nellore with one death

The district registered 30 new cases, 97 recoveries

The toll due to coronavirus edged up to 1,071 in South coastal Andhra Pradesh as one more patient succumbed to the pandemic in Nellore district in the last 24 hours, while its neighbouring district Prakasam registered zero deaths for the third consecutive day, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Monday night.

Prakasam’s toll remained unchanged at 577, while it marginally rose to 494 in Nellore district. Meanwhile, the trend of more persons returning home on recovery continued and fresh cases continued to decline further. As many as 55 persons tested positive to the virus taking the cumulative confirmed cases to little over 1.24 lakh. With 158 patients recuperating during the period, the number of active cases came down to 1,444.

The recovery rate improved to a healthy 98.37% as over 1.22 lakh patients had been cured of the viral disease so far. For the first time in a while, Prakasam district recorded just 25 fresh cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 61,290.

The number of active cases declined to 538 as 61 persons reported to have recovered during the period. Over 200 infected persons in 11 COVID-19 hospitals responded positively to the treatment. The remaining patients were home quarantined.

With 30 new cases, the cumulative confirmed cases rose slightly to 62,737 in Nellore district. The caseload came down to little over 900 patients as 97 patients were cured of the disease in the district during the period.