Toll climbs to 12 in State; 44 new cases reported

The State reported five more deaths and 44 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday evening, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department and bulletins by respective district administrations.

So far, the State has reported 484 positive cases and 12 deaths, while 16 patients have recovered. There are a total of 455 active cases in the State.

Two people died in Guntur and one each in Krishna, Kurnool and Nellore districts.

A 55-year-old man of Vijayawada, who was admitted to the Government General Hospital on April 5, died on April 12.The victim was a contact of another positive patient who has a history of travel to Punjab. He was also a diabetic and asthma patient.

In Nellore, a 56-year-old doctor died on Monday. He was admitted to hospital on April 3 and shifted to a private hospital in Chennai on April 6 at the request of the family. The patient had diabetes and hypertension and was a contact of a Delhi returnee.

Doctor tests positive

In Anantapur, there was alarm after a 35-year-old doctor in the microbiology laboratory tested positive.

The cases in Guntur district, which has turned into a major hotspot, crossed the 100-mark. In the last one day alone, 21 fresh cases have been reported, taking the total to 114.

Krishna district reported eight new positive cases and Kurnool, which is another major hotspot, reported seven new cases. Anantapur reported five new cases and Nellore reported one more case. Kadapa reported two new cases.

Meanwhile, four patients have recovered and were discharged from their respective hospitals. Two of them are the patients from Visakhapatnam and close contacts of patient No. 7 who was a foreign returnee. The other two patients from East Godavari district have also recovered and got discharged. Both are Delhi returnees.

The tally so far is Kurnool (91), Nellore (56), Krishna (44), Prakasam (42), Kadapa (33), West Godavari (23), Chittoor (23), Visakhapatnam (20), Anantapur (21) and East Godavari (17).