Token harvest of Indian pompano grown in cages on January 28

A token quantity of Indian pompano grown in cage culture by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will harvested here on Tuesday giving a shot in the arm to the Centre’s thrust on encouraging mariculture.

Four HDPE marine cages of 6 metre diameter and 3.5 m water depth were stocked with Indian pompano fingerlings (20-25 gram) during May- June last year. Two cages were stocked with 2,500 numbers and the other two were stocked with 3,000 numbers.

After a few months of culture, the fishes are ready for harvest. Fishes were initially fed artificial pellet containing 45% protein which was later reduced to 40% protein. Feeding regime was initially 5-8% of biomass, which was later reduced to 2-3% of biomass. Survival was more than 90% and the body weight at harvest ranged from 500 to 600 gram, said Shubhadeep Ghosh, Principal Scientist, Visakhapatnam Regional Centre of CMFRI.

In a chat with The Hindu, he said on Tuesday that mariculture was the fastest growing sub-sector of aquaculture in the world. In contrast to the global scenario, where mariculture of finfishes is a well-developed industry, in India it is gradually emerging out from its infancy.

“One important aspect hindering the rapid progress of mariculture in the country is the non-availability of quality seeds of high value finfishes. However, in recent years, with success in breeding and seed production technology of several high value commercially important finfishes, thankfully due to the consistent efforts of ICAR-CMFRI, mariculture sector is poised to make a serious contribution to the fish basket of India,” he stated.

Presently, quality seeds are available for cobia, Indian and silver pompano and grouper round the year in various hatcheries of CMFRI at multiple locations.

Dr. Ghosh said Visakhapatnam Regional Centre of the CMFRI had successfully developed in the recent past seed production technology for Indian pompano (Trachinotus mookalee) and orange spotted grouper (Epinephelus coioides) for the first time in the country. Subsequently, for developing techno-economically viable methodologies on nursery rearing and grow-out in cages and ponds, seeds have been distributed to research institutes, the State government-owned facilities and private entrepreneurs.

He said, “Cage farming technology is widely recognised as the most important technology in mariculture for increasing fish production to meet the food-fish demand. In Andhra Pradesh and in the country as a whole, sea and estuarine cage culture technology is a new and recent activity.”