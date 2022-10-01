Toilets for school girls to be non-negotiable in Nadu-Nedu

Ramesh Susarla KURNOOL
October 01, 2022 00:53 IST

Officials conducting an awareness programme on the second phase of the programme, in Kurnool on Friday.

Toilets for girls and children with special needs will be non-negotiable components of the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu programme to be implemented by the State Government.

While high quality of material will be a must, the books of accounts must be maintained without fail, and these need to happen without the involvement of contractors, said A. Murali, Adviser (Infrastructure) to the government, on Friday.

Addressing the stakeholders — Principals of Junior Colleges, Assistant Engineers of Samagra Shiksha, as part of an orientation on the second phase of the Nadu Nedu programme, he said that members of the College Development Committee must involve themselves in collective decisions on issues.

