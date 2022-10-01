Andhra Pradesh

Toilets for school girls to be non-negotiable in Nadu-Nedu

Officials conducting an awareness programme on the second phase of the programme, in Kurnool on Friday.

Officials conducting an awareness programme on the second phase of the programme, in Kurnool on Friday.

Toilets for girls and children with special needs will be non-negotiable components of the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu programme to be implemented by the State Government.

While high quality of material will be a must, the books of accounts must be maintained without fail, and these need to happen without the involvement of contractors, said A. Murali, Adviser (Infrastructure) to the government, on Friday.

Addressing the stakeholders — Principals of Junior Colleges, Assistant Engineers of Samagra Shiksha, as part of an orientation on the second phase of the Nadu Nedu programme, he said that members of the College Development Committee must involve themselves in collective decisions on issues.


