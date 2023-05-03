Toddler killed after being hit by battery car in zoo in Tirupati

May 03, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy breathed his last after he was knocked down by a battery-operated car at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) here on Wednesday.

The boy, Pranav, had come to the zoo along with his family members. While his mother was making a purchase at the souvenir shop, he reportedly ran across the road when he was hit by the car. He was rushed to Ruia Government General Hospital but was declared dead leaving the family members inconsolable.

Zoo authorities said that the battery car used to ferry visitors at the zoo was moving at a speed of less than 10 kmph when the unfortunate incident happened and assured that the speed would be reduced to less than 5 kmph.

Minister for Environment and Forest Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy expressed condolences to the family and announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh on behalf of the State government. CCTV camera network would be improved and security enhanced at the zoo premises to avert such incidents in future, he said.