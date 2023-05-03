HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Toddler killed after being hit by battery car in zoo in Tirupati

Zoo authorities say the battery car was moving at a speed of less than 10 kmph when the accident happened, assure to reduce the speed to less than 5 kmp

May 03, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy breathed his last after he was knocked down by a battery-operated car at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) here on Wednesday.

The boy, Pranav, had come to the zoo along with his family members. While his mother was making a purchase at the souvenir shop, he reportedly ran across the road when he was hit by the car. He was rushed to Ruia Government General Hospital but was declared dead leaving the family members inconsolable.

Zoo authorities said that the battery car used to ferry visitors at the zoo was moving at a speed of less than 10 kmph when the unfortunate incident happened and assured that the speed would be reduced to less than 5 kmph.

Minister for Environment and Forest Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy expressed condolences to the family and announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh on behalf of the State government. CCTV camera network would be improved and security enhanced at the zoo premises to avert such incidents in future, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.