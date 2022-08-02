Andhra Pradesh

Toddler drowns in shrimp tank in Andhra Pradesh, mother rescued

A three-year-old girl, Gode Harsita, accidentally fell in a shrimp tank and her mother, Velangini, who jumped into the pond to save her daughter was rescued, at Nandiwada in Krishna district.

Velangini’s husband, G. Ramesh, a native of the Eluru district, was engaged to take care of the shrimp pond, and the family was staying on the tank bund.

Advertisement
Advertisement

When Ramesh went out on Monday, the girl fell into the pond while playing. Her mother, who saw Harsita, struggling in waters tried to save her, but she too drowned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ramesh, a physically challenged person, shifted the mother and daughter to a hospital with the help of locals, where the doctors declared that the toddler was dead..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...