Toddler drowns in shrimp tank in Andhra Pradesh, mother rescued

Rajulapudi Srinivas August 02, 2022 12:20 IST

The incident took place when the toddler’s father was not at home and she fell into the pond while playing

A three-year-old girl, Gode Harsita, accidentally fell in a shrimp tank and her mother, Velangini, who jumped into the pond to save her daughter was rescued, at Nandiwada in Krishna district. Velangini’s husband, G. Ramesh, a native of the Eluru district, was engaged to take care of the shrimp pond, and the family was staying on the tank bund. When Ramesh went out on Monday, the girl fell into the pond while playing. Her mother, who saw Harsita, struggling in waters tried to save her, but she too drowned. Ramesh, a physically challenged person, shifted the mother and daughter to a hospital with the help of locals, where the doctors declared that the toddler was dead..



