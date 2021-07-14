Toddler dies after choking on live fish

UNDI (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

14 July 2021 00:08 IST

A nine-month-old toddler reportedly choked to death on a small live fish, at Undi village in West Godavari district on Tuesday.

The deceased baby was identified as Nanda Kishore, son of T. Narayana and Usha. The incident occurred when the couple was playing with him outside their house on Monday.

A neighbour who had gone fishing in a canal came back with some live fish and gave some to Narayana, who took a small fish and kept it near the toddler’s mouth in a bid to entertain him.

Suddenly, the fish, about three inches in length, slipped into his mouth and the toddler gulped it and began choking on it. Narayana scrambled to pull the fish out of his mouth, but it was lodged in his throat, said Undi Sub-Inspector Ravi Kumar. The couple rushed the toddler to a private hospital in Akiveedu, where doctors declared him dead.

A case under Section 174 CrPc (death under suspicious circumstances) has been registered and an investigation is on.

“Doctors who performed the post-mortem said the toddler died due to asphyxiation,” Mr. Ravi Kumar said.