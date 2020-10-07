Toddler ‘beaten to death’ for crying

An 18-month-old boy, B. Ankith, was reportedly beaten to death allegedly by his mother’s live-in partner as the child was crying continuously. The incident happened at Anumanchipalli village, Jaggaiahpet mandal, in the district.

The boy was taken to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The incident occurred two days ago.

According to the village residents, , Dornala Shiva alias Sampangi Shiva of Gudur mandal in Warangal district, was in a live-in relationship with Bhukya Usha of Mahchukonda village, in Kothagudem-Bhadradri district of Telangana. She has two children.

The couple came to Anumanchupalli village a few days. When Ankith was crying of hunger, Shiva allegedly smashed him on his head leading to his instantaneous death, said Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) G.V. Ramana Murthy.

Scared over the boy’s death, Shiva and Usha vacated the house immediately and shifted the body to Seetarampuram village, Chilkur mandal in Telangana. They allegedly buried the body on the village outskirts.

“When the villagers alerted us, we enquired about the couple and exhumed the body with the hold of local Tahsildar on Wednesday. The couple has been arrested,” said Jaggaiahpet CI P. Chandrashekar.

“The couple during questioning confessed to the crime. Shiva allegedly killed his wife and daughter in Mancherial district in 2017, and is facing trial”, the CI said.