Today’s SKU exams put off

ANANTAPUR

25 March 2021 23:50 IST

All the examinations for the postgraduate, undergraduate and law courses of Sri Krishnadevaraya University scheduled for March 26, Friday, have been deferred in view of the bandh call.

The Director of Examinations Chinta Sudhakar, in a release on Thursday, said as the students might face difficulties in reaching the exam halls in view of the proposed Bharat bandh, the exams were being put off. The fresh date for the exams would be announced soon.

